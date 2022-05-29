Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 94,500 Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USHG Acquisition were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUGS opened at $9.98 on Friday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

