Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weber were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Weber stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Weber Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 0.24.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Weber’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

