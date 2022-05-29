Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFTR opened at $9.64 on Friday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.