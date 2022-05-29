Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LianBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LianBio alerts:

Shares of LIAN stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. LianBio has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.75). On average, research analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.