Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVNAU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. 7 Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVNAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.