Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,311,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,855,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,815,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,853,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JUGG stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

