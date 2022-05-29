Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 247,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,275,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Shares of APTM stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.