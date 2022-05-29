Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IREN opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

