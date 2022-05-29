Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,643 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Well worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 26.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.86 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

