Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBSA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

