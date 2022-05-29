Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIACU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

