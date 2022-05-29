GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$51.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

Shares of GFL stock traded up C$1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,441. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.30. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$33.25 and a one year high of C$54.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.52%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

