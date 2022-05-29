Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €68.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($73.30) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR GXI opened at €69.35 ($73.78) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($56.86) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($105.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

