Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $105.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

