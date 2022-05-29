General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

