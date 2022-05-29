Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.21 Million

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $245,308.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

