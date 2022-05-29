GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
JOB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
