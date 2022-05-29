GCN Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $36,725.81 and approximately $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

