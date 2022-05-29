Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Gartner stock opened at $266.59 on Thursday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $228.20 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

