GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAP also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.