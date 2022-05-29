GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. GAP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

GPS stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.