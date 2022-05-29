GamerCoin Hits One Day Volume of $216,186.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $216,186.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,356,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

