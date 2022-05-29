FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Hits $2.57 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $97.42 million and $2.57 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

