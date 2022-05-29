Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Down 22.5% This Week

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $74,403.64 and $187.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.86 or 0.08321470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,482,121 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,005 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

