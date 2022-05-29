Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

