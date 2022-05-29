Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.
