Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

