Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives $1,037.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,037.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.41) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.79)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

