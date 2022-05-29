Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 53,154 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,154 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

