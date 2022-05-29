Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $169.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.23 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

