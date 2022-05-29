Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.