Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coupang by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,845,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,611,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

