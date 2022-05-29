Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aptiv by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after acquiring an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,739,000 after acquiring an additional 499,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

