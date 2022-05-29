Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,240 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.79 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

