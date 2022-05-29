Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 11,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

