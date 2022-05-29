Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

