Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

