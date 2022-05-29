Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $19.16 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.