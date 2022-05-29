Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.