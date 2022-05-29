Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.78 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

