Frax Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $6.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,426,192,622 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

