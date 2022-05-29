Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

