FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will post $202.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.80 million and the highest is $203.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $188.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $824.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $835.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $877.83 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $908.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,452,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

