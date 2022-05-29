Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

FOR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

