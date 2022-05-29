Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FTF opened at GBX 62 ($0.78) on Friday. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

