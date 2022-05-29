FOAM (FOAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,991.00

FOAM (FOAM) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $55,991.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

