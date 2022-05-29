Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 1,090,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 715,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

