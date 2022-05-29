Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.