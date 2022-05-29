FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $33.74 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.