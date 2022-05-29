FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $33.74 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

