First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,477,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.